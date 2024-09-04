Sinner and Medvedev primed for next instalment of 2024 rivalry at US Open

Top men's match: Sinner v Medvedev

Former US Open champion Medvedev and Sinner will battle it out in a Grand Slam for the third time this year and if the two previous encounters are anything to go by, fans can expect another late finish in the city that never sleeps.

Sinner fought back from two sets down to beat Medvedev in the Australian Open final and also beat him once again in the semis of the Miami Masters, but the Russian won a see-saw five-set battle at Wimbledon in the quarter-finals.

"I will try to think more about Wimbledon than the Australian Open," Medvedev said with a smile.

"But against Jannik, we had some tough matches... in Miami, for example. I feel like in a way we know our game, what we will try to bring on the table.

"Hopefully we can have a great match. I know if I want to beat him, I need to be at my best, which I managed to do a couple of times. It's going to be a great match."

Medvedev is the only former champion left in the draw and he also holds a 7-5 record against the Italian world number one.