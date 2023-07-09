Tsitsipas finally earns breather after reaching last 16

Stefanos Tsitsipas finally earns a breather after reaching last 16

The 24-year-old's energy levels looked undiminished despite it being his fifth successive day on court.

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 09 2023, 10:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 10:21 ist
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after winning his third round match against Serbia's Laslo Djere. Credit: reuters Photo

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is proving as durable as the Parthenon at this year's Wimbledon after reaching the second week still very much standing after victory over Serbia's Laslo Djere on Saturday.

A day after throwing cold water over British hopes by out-lasting Andy Murray in a five-set cliffhanger spanning two days on Centre Court, he returned to dispatch Serbia's Djere in more straightforward fashion, winning 6-4 7-6(5) 6-4.

The 24-year-old's energy levels looked undiminished despite it being his fifth successive day on court, a shift that began with a first-round five-setter against former US Open champion Dominic Thiem -- a match that took two days to complete.

His clash with Murray, where he battled the two-time Wimbledon champion and the 15,000 fans for nearly five hours, was the longest match in the tournament so far.

He has spent eight hours and 46 minutes on court and a more relaxing Sunday is well-earned.

After that he will focus on his fourth round match against unseeded American Christopher Eubanks who continued his impressive run on grass with victory over Christopher O'Connell on Saturday.

Tsitsipas pocketed the first set when Djere faltered serving at 4-5, double-faulting on set point.

He found himself a break down in the second set but once he repaired that damage and took the tiebreak it was relatively smooth for the elegant Greek shot-maker.

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Stefanos Tsitsipas
Tennis
Wimbledon
Sports News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Haryana khaps running campaign against drug menace

Haryana khaps running campaign against drug menace

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

Reviving the city as a commons

Reviving the city as a commons

PSG a 'divisive team': Mbappe amid contract standoff

PSG a 'divisive team': Mbappe amid contract standoff

Amarnath pilgrims stranded at Baltal, Pahalgam

Amarnath pilgrims stranded at Baltal, Pahalgam

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

de Gea leaves Manchester United after contract expires

de Gea leaves Manchester United after contract expires

Indo-Pak love story: Sachin, Seema walk out of jail

Indo-Pak love story: Sachin, Seema walk out of jail

Duleep Trophy: South defy it all to make final

Duleep Trophy: South defy it all to make final

Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war

Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war

 