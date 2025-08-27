<p>New York: Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner showed their championship pedigree at the U.S. Open on Tuesday with commanding displays at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, walloping their first-round opponents on the third day of first-round action at the newly expanded major.</p><p>Wimbledon champion Swiatek arrived in pristine form after capturing the Cincinnati title and made quick work of Emiliana Arango 6-1 6-2 in just an hour, never facing a break point.</p><p>The 2022 winner acknowledged the unique challenge of New York's atmosphere afterwards.</p><p>"Every year is tough, because New York is just so loud, and it's hard to find that balance off the court," she said.</p><p>"But I've got to say I'm probably good at it compared to other players, so I'm really trying to be in my bubble."</p>.Raducanu beats Shibahara to record first US Open win since 2021. <p>She next plays the Netherlands' Suzan Lamens.</p><p>Top-ranked defending men's champion Sinner followed suit with an equally dominant performance, swatting aside Czech Vit Kopriva 6-1 6-1 6-2.</p><p>The Italian, who had entered last year's tournament under the dark cloud of a doping controversy after escaping a ban despite failing two drug tests, enjoyed strong crowd support as he set up a second-round meeting with Australian Alexei Popyrin.</p><p>With both day matches wrapping up in well under three hours, organisers moved 21st seed Linda Noskova's clash with Hungary's Dalma Galfi to the main stadium, where the Czech prevailed 6-4 7-5.</p><p><strong>Red 'night outfit'</strong></p><p>Coco Gauff had a tougher time, needing three sets to overcome Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4 6-7(2) 7-5 in the evening session on Ashe after dropping her opening service game and hitting consecutive double faults while serving at 5-4 in the decider.</p><p>The American, who recently split with mentor Matt Daly and hired biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan to address service issues, remained philosophical about her ongoing struggles.</p><p>"Honestly, it's been really tough," she said. "One of the days was mentally exhausting, but I'm trying. I mean, (my serve) wasn't the best today, but ... it came in when it mattered.</p><p>"It's an improvement from last week. I'm just trying to improve with each match."</p><p>Next up for Gauff is Paris Olympics silver medallist Donna Vekic.</p><p>Twice former champion Naomi Osaka dismantled Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-3 6-4 while sporting a crystal-encrusted red Nike outfit.</p><p>"I just thought it would be really fun to do a New York under the lights," Osaka explained of her custom ensemble. "This is my night outfit, so hopefully I'll wear my day outfit next time."</p><p>Elsewhere, 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti outlasted big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-7(3) 6-3 6-4 6-4 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium and will face Belgian David Goffin, while American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova rolled past Australian Kimberly Birrell 6-3 6-2.</p><p>After Daniil Medvedev's chaotic exit on Sunday, Marin Cilic became the latest former champion to be knocked out as 23rd seed Alexander Bublik beat the Croat 6-4 6-1 6-4 on Grandstand, while U.S. 14th seed Tommy Paul made short work of Denmark's Elmer Moller 6-3 6-3 6-1 to book a second-round clash with Portugal's Nuno Borges.</p><p>Third seed Alexander Zverev closed out the evening's action on the main showcourt by beating Chile's Alejandro Tabilo 6-2 7-6(4) 6-4 to set up a meeting with Briton Jacob Fearnley.</p>