Teenager Shang becomes second Chinese player to win an ATP title after clinching Chengdu Open

Teenager Shang Juncheng beat Italy's Olympic bronze medallist Lorenzo Musetti 7-6(4) 6-1 in the Chengdu Open final on Tuesday to become the second Chinese player to win an ATP title.

It marks a first ATP Tour title for Shang, who is China's number two and ranked 55 in the world. The 19-year-old former juniors number one is also the youngest ATP winner this season.

Li Na remains China's most successful singles player with Grand Slam wins at the French Open in 2011 and the Australian Open in 2014, while several women are hoping to emulate her including Paris Olympics gold medallist Zheng Qinwen.

But success on the men's side has largely eluded the nation, and Wu Yibing became the first Chinese player to capture an ATP trophy when he won the Dallas Open last year.