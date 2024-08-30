US Open 2024 | Medvedev beats Marozsan to reach third round

New York: Former champion Daniil Medvedev was far from his best but still did enough to dispatch Fabian Marozsan 6-3 6-2 7-6(5) on Thursday to reach the US Open third round.

Medvedev won an opening set that included six breaks of serve across nine games, with the Hungarian's serve failing to pack a punch and the Russian's uncharacteristically tentative serving leading to four double faults.

Medvedev was far more comfortable from there, helped by his opponent's 45 unforced errors and catalogue of poorly-timed drop shots.

Medvedev sealed victory with a leaping backhand on match point and afterwards appeared annoyed with the muted reaction from the stands at Flushing Meadows, where he has had a rocky relationship with the crowds over the years.