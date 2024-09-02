US Open 2024 | Tiafoe battles past Popyrin into tournament quarter-finals

"I wanted to be part of that and it brings out the best in me."

The men's draw has already lost some of its biggest names with Djokovic and third seed Carlos Alcaraz out early and only one former champion remaining in the men's draw, but Tiafoe is not getting ahead of himself.

"I'm just day by day, literally," said Tiafoe, who stunned Rafa Nadal two years ago en route to his first major semi-final.

"Grand Slams, two weeks, a lot going on. You can't get ahead of yourself and look at what could happen and things shaking out. Everyone is good, so it doesn't really matter who's in or who's not."

Australian Popyrin was fresh off the biggest win of his career after beating defending champion Djokovic in the third round and while he fired down 24 aces he also coughed up nine double faults and had some costly unforced errors.