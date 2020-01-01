Venus pulls out of Brisbane International

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 01 2020, 10:40am ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2020, 10:40am ist
Venus Williams. (Reuters Photo)

Venus Williams has pulled out of the upcoming Brisbane International after suffering a 'setback' in training, the former world number one said on Wednesday.

Williams, 39, was set to join world number one Ash Barty, Karolina Pliskova and Naomi Osaka in a strong field at the Queensland Tennis Centre from Jan. 6-12 and the organisers said they would announce a wildcard to take her place in the draw.

"Unfortunately, I won't be starting my season in Brisbane due to an unexpected setback during my training," Venus, a seven-times Grand Slam winner who was handed a wildcard for the event, said in a statement.

"I look forward to being in Australia in the New Year and will see everyone at Adelaide."

The Adelaide International begins on Jan. 13. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Tennis
venus williams
Brisbane International
Comments (+)
 