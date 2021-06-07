Why Roger Federer pulled out of the French Open, dividing commentators

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer has decided to bid adieu to the French Open after the third round due to ongoing medical issues, days after the high-profile exit of women’s world no. 1 Naomi Osaka sparked a debate around mental health at top-tier sports tournaments.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion backed out from Roland Garros on Sunday, saying he needed time to recover from a knee injury that had kept him away from the tennis court for the better part of 17 months.

Knee troubles, eyes on Wimbledon

The Swiss tennis pro is just two months away from his 40th birthday and had two surgeries on his right knee in 2020. Federer has also repeatedly said Wimbledon was his priority this year, aiming to clinch a ninth title at the oldest and most prestigious tournament in the sport, which starts at the end of this month.

Federer’s exit has received mixed reactions with support for the veteran tennis player coming from the likes of Andy Murray and Daniil Medvedev, while the official response was also quite positive and supportive, with Roland Garros director Guy Forget expressing his admiration for the Swiss star.

Id argue that it’s quite risky to play multiple 4hr matches in a row in your 2nd tournaments back in 18 months so to me it makes sense to be reactive based on how your body feels, length of matches etc. Sensible decision from him — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) June 6, 2021

“The French Open is sorry to see Roger Federer withdraw from the tournament but he put up a great fight last night,” Forget said in a statement.

"We were all delighted to see him back in Paris, where he played three top-level matches. We wish him all the best for the rest of the season."

However, several critics lashed out against Federer’s decision to leave what is likely his last Roland Garros mid-way, with former Australian Open tournament director Paul McNamee laying into Federer on Twitter, when talk of his exit began to surface. "You're not at a candy store, able to pick and choose which matches you play, as your actions affect others, and the tournament."

That’s not how it works ... you’re not at a candy store, able to pick and choose which matches you play, as your actions affect others, and the tournament... imo it needs clarification by Roger asap — 🎗️ Paul McNamee (@PaulFMcNamee) June 6, 2021

Several critics said Federer could have quit earlier if he wasn’t feeling up to the mark. Former US Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe expressed his displeasure and said it was inappropriate to go into a tournament if “you probably aren't going to be able to really finish it.”

Different strokes

Osaka, too, put commentators on either side of the fence, with some hailing her as a champion of mental health awareness and others insisting it was the obligation of players to face the media.

Tournament organisers had not viewed Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the tournament last week favourably. Osaka was fined after she refused to attend post-match press conferences since the start of the tournament on grounds of mental health and was threatened with more severe penalties and even disqualification.

Forget himself had said at the time that he was stunned by Naomi’s decision to skip press conferences, according to multiple media reports. “As the tournament progresses, we will see how she behaves. I don’t know what her attitude will be in the coming days, but it doesn’t send a very positive message.”

Tournament president Gilles Moretton called Osaka’s move a “phenomenal error” in an interview with French sports daily L’Équipe.

However, Serena Williams came out in support of her decision and empathised with being put in difficult situations at press conferences. Martina Navratilova voiced her support for the Japanese star as well and said sportspersons had probably not given as much consideration to mental health so far as they had for their body.

Osaka garnered support even outside tennis circles, with basketball player Stephen Curry showering praise on Osaka for making such a difficult decision.

12-time Grand Slam winner Billie Jean King also said she admired and respected what Osaka was doing with her platform, but said she was “torn” as she grappled with both sides of the situation, saying she had always believed players had a responsibility to make themselves available to the media.