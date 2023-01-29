When Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis, tributes poured in for the Swiss superstar from across the world. Amidst them was one tweet, sent by comedian and late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien.

“Congratulations, @RogerFederer, on an incredible 24-year run. You’re now ready for podcasting.”

You laugh because it is funny. As with all good jokes, you know it has some truth to it. Federer might walk back into our lives with his polished demeanour and neutral accent (so Swiss) with perhaps a show cutely titled ‘GOAT talk’ or ‘verbal volleys’ or ‘backhand pass’.

It is a well-trudged path, after all.

From straight interview shows to general chatter, personal takes, down memory lanes, or an amalgamation of them all or completely random, the athletes have taken over the airwaves and bandwidth. The era of athlete podcasters is at its pinnacle.

Podcaster is a loose term since the medium is agile and evolving. Audio-driven content remains the king in this space - with an estimated and, ever rising, 424 million plus regular podcast listeners - but it is bleeding into YouTube and other streaming platforms.

The slower rhythm, less structured and immersive nature is attracting audiences intrigued to hear an athlete explain the mechanics, struggles and perspectives. The show reflects their personalities, has a distinct tonal quality and interviews with fellow sportspersons feel nuanced. The listener walks away with a better understanding of the sport, the person, the situation and/or stories that humanise them.

“I won’t say there is an unspoken camaraderie (between athletes). We are coming from a similar feeling and our last two decades or so have been similar. You have that bit more of an intimacy,” says former tennis player Purav Raja, who hosted an interview show Chai with Raja on Sony.

“With an athlete, maybe you would deep dive a little more into the topic because there is a sense of relatability. I think it happens sub-consciously,” says India’s ace footballer Sunil Chhetri, who did his own Instagram Live shows 11on10 during the lockdown and has been a frequent podcast guest.

“It is the same when you discuss a news article with a fellow journalist.”

There is concern that the trend could spell the end of traditional journalism in sports. In time, perhaps, other disciplines too.

More and more, athletes are using their platforms to share information. Interviews are monitored and often done in the presence of brand-conscious managers.

The blame lies with the scribes as well, who have, at times stepped over the line and given athletes reasons to keep their guard high. These platforms, whether their own or a fellow athlete’s, allow control. Such is the potential that Gerard Pique, Derek Jeter and LeBron James have all created platforms for athletes to tell their own stories.

“These outlets give athletes more freedom and control over their narrative and to build their persona in the digital space,” admits Joshey John, Director and Head of Sales at ITW Universe.

The balance is shifting and that is not good or bad. It just is. Evolution is constant. Although the trend is leaning in that direction, many believe it can co-exist.

“It will be based on trust. A lot of times, we see active sportsperson feel a sense of resentment when journalists try to step into their shoes or ask questions they do not want to answer,” says Tuhin Mishra, MD and Co-founder of Baseline Ventures, sports marketing, entertainment & brand licensing company.

But he does not believe it will supersede traditional media.

“It won’t harm journalists, per se. It is human relation, so at the end of the day it doesn’t matter if it is a journalist or a sportsperson as long as there is respect.”

Raja adds: “If you know people, you can get access easier. But you need to be good. You know the sport but that need not translate (as a podcaster). We, as athletes, make it all about ourselves but here it is about the guests. Some can find that challenging.”

To pinpoint when this shift started is difficult. However, it certainly gained momentum in the past decade. Gone are the days when athletes used autobiographies or big tell-all interviews to show their true selves. It is easier through YouTube, podcasts, social media or other platforms.

“The change happened because there are so many platforms, ease of access and in recording... It gives them a medium to voice opinions,” says Vishal Jaison, co-founder of Baseline.

Closer home, India’s first-ever individual Olympic gold medallist tried his hand with In the Zone with Abhinav Bindra on Spotify. Snehal Pradhan, Ravichandran Ashwin and Abhinav Mukund have YouTube channels in their vernacular languages. Even Sachin Tendulkar, a god for Indians and of whom little beyond the mountain of stats and the carefully curated image is known despite an autobiography, has a channel.

“In today’s social media-driven world, content is key. With athletes having a direct communication channel to their fans and followers to build on their image, these shows have become very popular,” says John.

“Athletes recognise that one way to ensure longevity is to create an off-ground persona. Athletes, using podcasts and shows, are thought leaders too. This flows naturally into creating opportunities, both financially and professionally, post-retirement.”

It has also opened up marketing opportunities.

“It could be Herbalife trying something with its ambassadors, a health-based podcast. Some brands can have more fun stuff, like Budweiser. It gives an opportunity to either curate things or come on board as sponsor or advertiser,” says Jaison.

With the lines between news, entertainment and content blurring, the athletes are using these platforms to speak their truths ranging from mental health to personal anecdotes.

So what about the scene in India?

“I would say it started (in India) during the Covid lockdown. We, Baseline Ventures, started three shows - Double Trouble with Smriti & Jemi was a huge success. You had two active women cricketers (Mandhana and Rodrigues) doing this fun talk show with people from different walks of life. We did Finish Line with Saurav Ghosal and A Game with PV Sindhu. There were others also who started and people who were continuing with that,” says Mishra.

Chhetri’s 11on10 with Virat Kohli broke the internet with the two high achievers talking about everything ranging from sports to breaking into weddings and toothpaste.

“I quite enjoyed 11on10! I would do it again at some point,” Chhetri admits.

According to sources, the Indian captain did receive a few offers to do shows but being an active athlete, it did not materialise. Another footballer confirmed that he had received four offers from different platforms.

Despite that, Ashwin’s YouTube channel is popular and successful. Speaking in Tamil (vernacular language shows are going to be the next big thing in this sphere), he gives insights into the Indian dressing room. Such is the influence of his channel that his statements are taken to the Indian captain for reaction in press conferences.

The ground rules are the same, celebrity or otherwise. There are examples of many athletes who started and withered away, unable to deal with the commitment and discipline required to create content. Exalted as they may be, the show will only be a success if they have a cult of personality, authenticity, and most of all, consistency. Otherwise, there is always something or someone else.