Three Salzburg players test positive after Maccabi play-off

AFP
AFP, Vienna,
  • Oct 04 2020, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 15:25 ist

Austrian champions Salzburg announced Sunday that three players had tested positive for coronavirus after their midweek Champions League play-off match against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

In a statement on its social media channels, the club said that none of the three players was currently displaying symptoms and all of them were now in quarantine.

The rest of the squad are in so-called "team quarantine", meaning they are only allowed to attend training and matches.

"Obviously checks will take place more frequently in the coming period," Salzburg said.

In addition, Salzburg team members will not be available to play for the Austrian national team for the next two weeks.

Salzburg beat Maccabi 3-1 in the second leg of the qualifying play-off round on Wednesday, advancing 5-2 on aggregate.

Austria has so far registered more than 48,000 coronavirus cases and 813 deaths.

