Tokyo Olympics Live: India men's hockey team eye bronze, lead 5-4 vs Germany after Q3; Vinesh Phogat enters wrestling quarter-finals

India's quest for hockey gold ended with 1-2 loss to Argentina in women's semi-final. Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg) beat Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev to enter the Olympics final, assured of at least silver medal. Meanwhile, Tajinderpal Toor Singh failed to advance to the men's shot put finals. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates
Men's hockey: Germany scores 4th goal, reducing their gap against India to 5-4
Men's hockey: End of Q3; India maintain lead over Germany
Hockey India lead 5-3 against Germany in quest for bronze
Vinesh Phogat (53kg) enters quarterfinals of Olympics, beating Sweden's Sofia Mattsson; to face Belarusian Vanesa Kaladzinskaya at 8:56 am
Men's hockey: The score at half time between India and Germany reads 3-3
Olympics organisers report 31 new Games-related Covid-19 cases (Reuters)
Deepak Punia to compete for bronze medal in 86 kg category.
Indian women's hockey team to play Great Britain for bronze on Friday.
Ravi Dahiya: The quiet storm of Indian wrestling
The quiet storm. The sobriquet would fit the bill to a tee if one is told to describe Ravi Dahiya in one or two words.
Modi says proud of women's hockey team, wishes them luck for Olympics bronze medal tie
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered consoling words to the Indian women's hockey team after it went down fighting to Argentina in the Olympic semifinal, saying the players showed great skill and grit.
