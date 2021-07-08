Tokyo to be under Covid-19 emergency throughout Olympics

Tokyo to be under Covid emergency throughout Olympics

  • Jul 08 2021, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 14:41 ist
A police officer stands guard before the arrival of International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Japan's government on Thursday announced a new virus state of emergency stretching throughout the Tokyo Olympics, as reports said organisers could bar fans from almost all events at the Games.

"We will impose the state of emergency in Tokyo," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a government meeting on infection measures. "The period will be until August 22."

 

