Tokyo to be under Covid-19 emergency throughout Olympics

Japan's government on Thursday announced a new virus state of emergency stretching throughout the Tokyo Olympics, as reports said organisers could bar fans from almost all events at the Games.
"We will impose the state of emergency in Tokyo," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a government meeting on infection measures. "The period will be until August 22."
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
For war-scarred Iraq, climate crisis the next threat
With Denmark win, England finally end 55 yrs of misery
In Pics| Women MPs inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet
A Boeing 707 turns into a restaurant in Palestine
'My last Wimbledon? I don't know': Roger Federer
Will I be alive?: Afghan woman photographer threatened
DH Toon | 'The buck stops with ex-ministers'
In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet