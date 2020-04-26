Top Indian sports stars foresee new normal once coronavirus pandemic mayhem ends

Will the fans rush back? Will training abroad be as hassle-free as it used to be? What about contact sports where social distancing can't really be practised? In a nutshell, will sports and watching sports ever be the same again in a world scarred by the COVID-19 pandemic? Seeking answers to these questions, PTI sports team reached out to some of India's biggest sportspersons -- current and former -- who gazed into the crystal ball and predicted the future of sports once the action resumes. The responses were a mix of trepidation and optimism. Here's a peek into their thoughts: