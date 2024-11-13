Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Watching Dravid, Williamson I realised I have certain gifts I can use to succeed in T20s: KL Rahul

One of the most stylish batters, Rahul admitted that in his younger days he often tried to be something he was not.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 13:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 13:07 IST
Sports NewsCricketK L Rahul

Follow us on :

Follow Us