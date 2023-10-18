We can beat any side if we play our best brand of cricket: Dutch captain Edwards after stunning SA

The Dutch stunned South Africa by 38 runs in their round-robin league clash here on Tuesday, their first win against a Test playing nation in World Cup history. The match was reduced to 43-over-a-side affair due to rain.

"We go into every game with our plans and our ways that we're going to try and win the game. For us it's just about playing our best brand of cricket and we feel like if we play well enough on the day, we can beat any side," Edwards said at the post-match press conference.