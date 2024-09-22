'We were meant for this', says Tania Sachdev after Indian women's team win maiden Chess Olympiad crown

The Indian team, comprising Sachdev, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal, accompanied by coach Abhijit Kunte beat Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5 in the final round to get the top honours.