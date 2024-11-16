Who is Neeraj Goyat? Haryana boxer who won ahead of Tyson-Paul match

<p>Neeraj Goyat took on and defeated Brazil's Whindersson Nunes today ahead of the much-anticipated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/mike-tyson-vs-jake-paul-odds-timing-where-to-watch-3278297">Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson</a> face-off. </p><p>The scoreline read 59-55, 60-54 X2 in Goyat's favour in the match that took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. </p><p>Neeraj Goyat, born on November 11, 1991, in Begumpur village, Karnal, Haryana, is a prominent Indian professional boxer and mixed martial artist. He began his boxing journey in 2006 at the Army Sports Institute in Pune. Goyat has achieved several significant milestones in his career:</p>.Netflix down for thousands of users in US ahead of Tyson-Paul showdown.<p><strong>WBC World Rankings:</strong> He is the first Indian boxer to be ranked by the World Boxing Council (WBC). </p><p><strong>WBC Asia 'Honorary Boxer of the Year':</strong> In 2017, Goyat received this prestigious award, recognising his contributions to the sport. </p><p><strong>Victory Over Xu Can:</strong> In 2014, he became the first boxer to defeat China's Xu Can, who later became a WBA world champion. </p><p>Goyat's professional boxing record stands at 19 wins, 4 losses, and 2 draws. He has also ventured into mixed martial arts and appeared in Indian films like <em>Toofan</em> and <em>RRR</em>.</p>.<p>In March 2024, Goyat signed with Most Valuable Promotions, becoming their first international athlete. </p><p><em>Disclaimer: This article has been written by generative AI and has been reviewed and edited by the DH Web Desk.</em></p>