<p>Hyderabad: A 23-year-old Dalit house surgeon at the Government Medical College in Siddipet district, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a>, allegedly died by suicide after she was "cheated" by a senior resident doctor after he promised to marry her, police have said.</p>.<p>Upset over his refusal to marry due to caste differences, she self-injected a herbicide in the college hostel on January 3 and fell unconscious, they added.</p>.<p>Her roommates admitted her to a hospital in Siddipet and later to a state-run hospital in Hyderabad, where she died in the early hours of January 4 while undergoing treatment, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's sister, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and arrested the accused, they said.</p>.<p>The deceased, who belonged to a poor family from Jogulamba-Gadwal district, studied in a social welfare school and later joined MBBS at the Government Medical College in Siddipet in 2020.</p>.<p>She is known to have excelled in academics and sports, and games, police said. Her parents work as labourers, while her elder sister is a software engineer.</p>.<p>The deceased was doing her internship at the Government Medical College in Siddipet, where she got acquainted with the accused, a senior resident, in July last year, police said.</p>.<p>The accused, who belongs to a backward class, promised to marry her but later refused, citing caste difference, which led her to take the extreme step, police said.</p>