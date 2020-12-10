WHO praises India for 'Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz' campaign

The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz' programme, which calls upon all Indians to devote at least half-an-hour on their fitness for a better living.

In a tweet, the WHO wrote, "WHO applauds India's initiative on promoting physical activity through its campaign Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz."

The campaign launched as part of the nation-wide Fit India Movement by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on December 1, has gained the support of celebrities from different fields -- Bollywood, sportspersons, writers, doctors, fitness influencers, among others, who have enthusiastically urged Indians to follow the basic mantra of 30 minutes of fitness every day.

World champion and Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu tweeted: "Fitness is a huge part of my life and this is the chance for everyone to come together and unite for this great movement!"

Shooter Apurvi Chandela also supported Sindhu's view and tweeted: "Do something today, that your future self will thank you for!! A minimum of 30 minutes of daily exercise can bring about many positive changes in your body, mind and soul. #NewIndiaFitIndia #FitIndiaMovement.”

They were also joined in their call by two-time Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, Olympic bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang, former India cricketer Suresh Raina, paralympic silver medallist Deepa Malik, sprinter Hima Das, Commonwealth Games gold medallist paddler Manika Batra among others.