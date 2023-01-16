Wobbled seam brings unpredictability, says Siraj

With wobbled seam, you never know how much it will do: Siraj

Siraj has been reaping the benefits of bowling with a wobbled seam since he discovered the art in 2018

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 16 2023, 07:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 07:30 ist
India pacer Mohammed Siraj. Credit: AFP Photo

India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Sunday said the beauty of bowling with a wobbled seam lies in its unpredictability.

So much so that he even doesn't know how much the ball will do after pitching. Siraj has been reaping the benefits of bowling with a wobbled seam since he discovered the art in 2018.

He picked up nine wickets in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, providing India the much needed wickets with the new ball.

"With wobbled seam, how much the ball will do neither I know nor the batter. Sometimes it goes straight after pitching other times it can come in sharply. Most of my wickets come through wobbled seam. It is effective for me and I trust it to work for me," said Siraj after the third ODI.

The skillful pacer said he used the wobbled seam after his natural inswinger deserted him.

"Inswing was my natural earlier but then it stopped so I also developed outswing. When I did not have the inswing, I developed the wobbled seam. It took a lot of time to get effective and give me confidence. The more I bowled in the nets, the better I got. In the IPL, I spoke to Dale Steyn as well for outswing which helped me a lot."

Siraj is getting success in all the formats and feels it is all about execution of line and length.

"When the IPL season went bad for me, I started focussing on white ball cricket. I worked on it and grew in confidence. I stopped worrying about how my performance would go which was not case earlier. I started focussing only on execution of line and length."

Talking about the Sri Lanka series, he said his plan was simple.

"The plan was to take early wickets and put pressure on the opposition."

Siraj is now looking forward to playing at his home ground on January 18 when India take on New Zealand in the first ODI.

"It would be nice to play at the home ground with my family, coaches and friends watching me," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mohammed Siraj
Cricket
Sports News
India vs Sri Lanka

What's Brewing

DH Toon | ISRO satellite 'missing' after govt gag order

DH Toon | ISRO satellite 'missing' after govt gag order

Governing a city: Lesson for India from the Dubai model

Governing a city: Lesson for India from the Dubai model

'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city

'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city

Prayagraj: 22L devotees take dip in Ganga on Sankranti

Prayagraj: 22L devotees take dip in Ganga on Sankranti

Cops at this police station unwind with music

Cops at this police station unwind with music

Bulgarians ward off evil spirits in ancient festival

Bulgarians ward off evil spirits in ancient festival

Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...

Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...

AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech

AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

 