25 cops in Tumakuru dist test positive for Covid-19

The high rate of infection among the Covid warriors has sparked a grave concern among the frontline workers - medical fraternity, health workers and the police.

Scores of health workers, policemen and a few doctors are among those who tested positive for novel coronavirus in the districts on Friday.

Tumakuru district, which recorded its highest single-day tally of 95 infections of Friday, saw as many as 25 cops from various police stations in the district testing positive for Covid-19. Madhugiri DySP office, Kodigehalli and Kallembella police stations have been sealed. A 57-year-old staff nurse from Kallembella PHC also contracted the virus.

In the virus-hit Ullal of Dakshina Kannada, a doctor working in a private nursing home and a hospital staff have tested positive for the virus.

Yadgir dist admin

building sealed

The Yadgir district administration building has been sealed after 35 staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The district administration staff were subjected to Covid tests after two employees of DC’s office, upon their return from Bengaluru tested positive on July 3.

An NEKRTC bus driver from Huvina Hadagali in Ballari, a school teacher from Sira, a revenue inspector from Shirahatti in Gadag district and a health worker from Kolar are among those who tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a total of 10 undertrials lodged at the Central Jail in Kalaburagi have tested positive for Covid-19. They were kept in a separate building after they returned to the jail on expiry of

their parole.