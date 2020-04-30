30 new cases take Karnataka tally to 565; death toll at 22

The state on Thursday witnessed a big jump in COVID-19 cases with 30 people testing positive for novel coronavirus. The flurry of fresh cases has taken the state’s tally to 565. As on April 30, the state has 314 active cases while the number of people discharged stands at 229.

A 67-year-old woman (P 409) from Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada, with SARI (past history of COPD and Diabetes) died at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. With this, the death toll in the state has gone up to 22.

Among the 30 new cases, while Belagavi has reported 14 cases, Bengaluru has 10, Vijayapura 2 and Dakshina Kannada, Tumakuru, Davangere and Kalaburagi have one each.

As per the data released by a state war room, as many as 139 patients (as on April 30) are in the age-group of 20 year to 30 years. This is of concern, as many young people who tested positive are asymptomatic. Going by the gender-wise break-up of cases, men are more prone to contract coronavirus. Of the 565 cases, only 177 women have tested positive for coronavirus.

Around 79% of the cases are direct contacts of the infected, and 13% had an international travel history. Around 7% showed SARI symptoms and 1% showed the symptoms of influenza-like illness.

Karnataka has done 906 tests per million population, which is slightly higher than the country, which is 768 tests per million. The state’s average daily growth percentage at 5.9% is also lesser than that of the country at 13.2%.