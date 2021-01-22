$300 billion economy plan to start in Feb 2021: Karnataka Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan

$300bn economy plan to start in Feb: Karnataka Dy CM

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday said that the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, an ambitious plan to make the state a $300 billion economy in the next five years, will be launched in February.

The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission has the objective of “facilitating and promoting” more than 7,000 entepreises in the startups space, e-commerce and other gig economies, Narayan, who is the IT/BT minister, said.

He was speaking at an event to present awards and cheques to the winners of the government’s ‘Elevate Unnati 2020’ grand challenge for SC/ST entrepreneurs.  

“The state, which is at present a $52 billion digital economy, aims to become a $300 billion economy in the next five years. To achieve this, the expected change needs to be seen in every village,” Narayan said.

Elevate Unnati is a grant-in-aid program (up to Rs 50 lakh) for startups promoted by SC/ST entrepreneurs. As many as 19 startups were felicitated and given grants of up to Rs 30 lakh.

The 19 winners are: Agaricus Solutions, Altius Aerospace Pvt Ltd, Ananta Energy Systems, Carbon Hubs Pvt Ltd, Cuflum Tech (OPC) Pvt Ltd, Din Harmania, Ele Phoebe, Helix Technocrafts LLP, Hexapent Engineering Services Pvt Ltd, Image Frames Productions, Indibean Speciality Coffee Pvt Ltd, MVS Techno Solutions, Nun Selene, Protoaccel Solutions, Spot and View Tech Solutions (OPC) Pvt Ltd, Sri Vinayaka Enterprises, Veeruby Technologies Pvt Ltd, Wesualize Plans and Zivaa.

