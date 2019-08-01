300 sheep die in fire at Holalkere

As many as 300 sheep were burnt to death and 200 suffered burn injuries atop a hillock at Gundikere in the taluk on Thursday.

Grass on the hillock caught fire and charred the sheep to death. Thimmappa, who was grazing the sheep, said it was a miracle that he and other shepherds survived.

The shepherds have suffered losses to the tune of lakhs of rupees. They found it difficult to bring down the injured sheep as it was getting dark. Officials of the animal husbandry department visited the spot.