53 projects worth Rs 2,750 cr cleared: Nirani

Nirani said the investments were approved in the 134th meeting of the State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee

  • Sep 03 2022, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2022, 03:52 ist
Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani. Credit: DH Photo

The state government has cleared 53 investment proposals worth Rs 2,750.55 crore promising to create 8,619 jobs, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said on Saturday.

Nirani said the investments were approved in the 134th meeting of the State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) on Saturday evening.

“This will further boost investments in the state in the run-up to the Global Investors’ Meet scheduled on November 2, 3 and 4,” Nirani said in a statement.

The projects that were cleared include Ukem Agri Infra Ltd, Sundari Sugars Ltd, Everest Industries, Koppal Toys Moulding Co Pvt Ltd, Aequs Consumer Products, KRBL Ltd, Aequs Toys, Hella Infra Market and Savitri Plyboard.

 

Karnataka
murugesh nirani

