8 Kyrgyzstan nationals quarantined in Bidar

The presence of eight Kyrgyzstan nationals at Markaz Masjid in Ratkalpura area of the city has caused concern among the people of the city.

This comes close on the heels of 11 people from Bidar district testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner H R Mahadev told reporters that they came to the city 25 days ago. “We quarantined them as soon as they arrived. Doctors who examined them said that there is no need to collect their throat swab samples for testing,” the DC said.

Superintendent of Police D L Nagesh told DH that though they belonged to the Jamaat organisation, it was not clear whether they attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held at Nizamuddin in Delhi.

"Kyrgyzstan nationals came to Delhi in January itself and stayed there till March 9. They came to Bidar on March 10. On examining, we came to know that they had come on tourist visas. They have been quarantined at the masjid after a health check-up,” he said.

According to sources, eight people from a few villages of Bidar district, said to be linked to the Jamaat organisation, had travelled to Indonesia on December 12, 2019. They are stranded there due to the lockdown.