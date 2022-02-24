Achievers narrate how DH recognition amplified their deeds

Achievers tell how DH recognition amplified their deeds

  Feb 24 2022
  updated: Feb 25 2022

There was awe and inspiration all around as stories of ‘22 in 2022 DH Changemakers’ unfolded in front of them.

The Changemakers, on the other hand, were eager to share their stories.

While woman publisher Aksatha Humchadakatte said that her opinions are now more valued by her peers, D Rangaswamy, a social worker, said that he had never thought he would be recognised for the work he does in some corner of the state.

The families and friends of the Changemakers beamed with pride as the awards were given out. 

“After DH wrote about me, many approached me to share my story. Now, wherever I go, people recognise me. Even when I came to this event, some in the audience recognised me and told me that even though they had seen me on social media, they did not know the work I did until they read my story,” said Asha Swamy, who has performed the final rites of more than 4,000 orphaned bodies.

Kiran Nayak, a specially-abled transgender, had attempted suicide thrice before a reporter at DH’s sister paper ‘Prajavani’ published his story.

Speaking at the event, he said the award has instilled new enthusiasm to work.

“While we attempt to change the lives of many like us, this award changes our lives for the better. It has added more responsibility”.

Tech advocate Om Shivprakash H L, pad woman of Koppal, Bharati Gudlanur, Darshan Harikant of Hulikutru government school were also amongst this year’s Changemakers.

Rathnamma S, a Soliga woman, noted how this was the first time a woman from her community was being felicitated on a big platform.

