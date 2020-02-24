Amulya reward offer: Cops book Sri Rama Sene district head Sanjeev Maradi

The town police have registered a case against Sanjeev Maradi, the district president of Sri Rama Sene who had "declared" Rs 10 lakh reward for anyone killing Amulya Leone in an encounter. Amulya is accused of raising pro-Pakistan slogan at an event in Bengaluru.

Police said that a social worker by name R Bhaskar Reddy had lodged a complaint in this regard. Speaking at a protest rally in Hosapete last week, Maradi had said that Amulya should not be released on bail.

"If she is released, she should be encountered. Sri Rama Sene will give a cash award of Rs 10 lakh to those who encounter her," he had said.