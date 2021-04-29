Apthamitra helpline to guide patients in home isolation. says Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar announced here on Wednesday that all Covid-19 patients will be here on guided by the Apthamitra helpline.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister said that patients who are positive will be called within three to four hours by the helpline personnel. Graduates with a medical background will guide the process. Information about other co-morbid conditions and physical conditions will be collected for those who are symptomatic. They will then decide on what is suitable: home care, a Covid Care Centre or a hospital.

“It takes 6,000-8,000 staff to quickly and adequately guide every infected person through the helpline. We’re seeking cooperation from private companies. The helpline will be in touch with the patient for 8-10 minutes,” he said. Such a system is still being developed, he said. Eight companies in the country make Remdesivir. The central government has allocated 1.22 lakh Remdesivir vials to Karnataka.

He said Jubilant company had not supplied a single vial to Karnataka out of the 10,000 vials they were supposed to supply. “The drug controller has been advised to take stern action against them. An indent for an additional 1.80 lakh vials have also been placed with the Centre,” he said.

Calling retired doctors to work from home

“Retired doctors and young doctors are requested to work from home and advise patients online. For this purpose, a separate portal will be created where the names of the doctors can be registered. A separate certificate will be issued for the same,”

Sudhakar said.