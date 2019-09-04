Asia's largest wildlife quiz back to enthral kids

Wild Wisdom Quiz -2019 — Asia’s largest and India’s only wildlife quiz organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is back again to enthral students and youngsters. The quiz programme which is already in its 12th edition is endorsed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and is expected to witness participation of students from across the world.

According to the organizers, as many as 70,000 students from more than 1,000 schools from seven countries will be taking part in this year’s contest. The biggest highlight of the quiz programme is the certificate signed by Sir David Attenborough for all the participants. Launched in 2008, the quiz aims to raise awareness among children about the beauty of the natural world and its resources and the need for conservation.

Since its inception, the quiz contest has reached more than 25,000 schools and 40 lakh children. The event is supported by various ministries and government organizations like MoEF&CC, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan, Vigyan Prasar, Bharat Scouts and Guides and Jawahar Navodaya schools.

This year, the contest focuses on ‘Exploring our Planet’ as the major theme. Based on ‘Our Planet’ a collaborative documentary between Netflix and WWF, the quiz contest will test students’ knowledge of the planet’s most diverse biomes and precious species. Radhika Suri, Director, Environmental Education, WWF-India said, “Schools can visit http://quiz.wwfindia.org/wwq/senior.aspxto website and register for the contest before September 15. The contest is not just a quiz, but also an interactive and thrilling platform that would pique the interest of the children about environment and ecosystem.”

According to Soundaryavalli Madhugiri, State Director - Karnataka of WWF, the quiz is divided into three categories—Junior School Category (Classes 3-5), Middle School Category (Classes 6-8) and an online version for students in classes 9 to 12. Participating students get free access to the WWF One Planet Academy—an online digital environmental resource with quiz, projects and plethora of information on our planet.

“The state or city level winners will compete at the national level in New Delhi in October 2019 for the coveted title of Winners of Wild Wisdom Quiz 2019.” Schools and students can contact WWF, State Office on 080-23463206 or mail to smadhugiri@wwfindia.net