Bajrang Dal opposes Valentine’s Day festivities in Karnataka

Bajrang Dal opposes Valentine's Day festivities

'It is not right to observe Valentine’s Day in Indian tradition,' a top local Bajrang Dal leader said

Naina J A
  • Feb 12 2023, 18:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bajrang Dal's district convener Naveen Moodushedde has opposed Valentine’s Day and has urged all the business establishments, especially gift centres in the Mangaluru, not to support the celebrations.

Gift centres should not promote selling of special gifts to mark Valentine’s Day celebrations, the outfit's convener has instructed.

“India is known for its unique culture. Inspite of it, youth are getting influenced with western culture.  Such influence is having an impact on Indian culture,” he said. In the name of Valentine’s Day, unethical activities are taking place, he alleged.

“It is not right to observe Valentine’s Day in Indian tradition,” he said.

Recently, Hindu Jana Jagruthi Samithi members demanded that Valentine’s Day celebrations should not be allowed in the city. In a representation given to the commissioner of police, Samithi leader Bhavya Gowda said that in the name of Valentine’s Day, young women are harassed.

Karnataka News

