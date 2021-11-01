Bengaluru residents to receive 58 services at doorsteps

The Janasevaka programme was launched across Bengaluru Urban district on the occasion of 66th Kannada Rajyotsava celebration

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 01 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 23:20 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gives away caste and income certificates to Shravya at her house in Palace Guttahalli, Bengaluru, on Monday as part of Janasevaka programme. Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan is also seen. Credit: DH photo/Ranju P

As many as 58 services from various government departments will now be delivered at the doorsteps of the residents of Bengaluru Urban, following the launch of the 'Janasevaka' programme by the state government on Monday.

A website, app and helpline for an integrated Public Grievance Redressal system - Janaspandana - was also launched by Bommai, in an attempt to ensure that problems faced by people are addressed at the earliest.

The Janasevaka programme was launched across Bengaluru Urban district on the occasion of 66th Kannada Rajyotsava celebration. Though the programme was launched on a pilot basis in 2019 in four constituencies of the city, expansion of the scheme was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Janasevaka programme had resumed in five constituencies of the city from January this year, prior to the full-fledged launch on Monday.

Various services of Health and Family Welfare Department, BBMP, Revenue, Unique Identification Authority of India, Police, Department for Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, Food and Civil Supplies, and Karnataka Building and other Construction Workers' Welfare Board.

Documents such as Arogya Health Card, ration card, APL cards, income, caste and residence certificate, old age pension and widow pension, police verification certifications etc, are among those available at the doorsteps under the scheme.

Call centre

The services can be availed by calling 080-44554455 or by using the mobile app Mobile One or by logging in to www.janasevaka.karnataka.gov.in.

Those receiving services under the initiative will have to pay a delivery cost of Rs 115, apart from other charges of any document available under the scheme.

Speaking after the launch of the event, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that such programmes helps people to reaffirm their faith in democracy. "These services will be available in all wards of Bengaluru," he said.

Bommai, who also launched the doorstep delivery of Public Distribution System, said that specific dates and time will be fixed for beneficiaries to receive food grains. "The scheme will be implemented on a pilot basis in 28 Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru, which will be extended to all constituencies of the state by January 26, he added.

Janaspandana helpline and app

Under the Janaspandana - Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System - initiative of the government, people of the state can call 1902 to register their complaints. The grievances will then be forwarded to concerned departments and officials for early resolution. People can also file complaints using the Janaspandana app.

