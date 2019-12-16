Bengaluru: Students from IISc, NLSIU join CAA protest

The students of the prestigious National Law School of India University (NLSIU) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Monday launched protests against the CAA and condemned the “brutality” of the enforcing authorities in Delhi to quell the burgeoning rebellion.

Social activist Manohar Elavarthi, a social activist addressed the students after which they staged a dharna near IISc and on C V Raman Road. The students plan to form a massive human chain on December 19.

Pranav Dhawan, a student, said that December 19 holds significance since it was on this day that Ashfaqulla Khan, one of the first freedom of the Indian Independence movement laid down his life for the nation.