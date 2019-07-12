BJP shifts legislators to resort in B'luru outskirts

In an unexpected move, the BJP on Friday evening shifted its legislators to a resort at Rajanukunte, Bengaluru outskirts, after three MLAs claimed that the coalition leaders contacted them.

State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa immediately decided to shift his legislators to the resort after he was tipped off about the development.

According to the MLAs, the senior most Congress leader contacted them offering money and power for switching over their loyalty.

About 80 MLAs have been shifted to the resort. The saffron party has decided to restrict its legislators to the resort till Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy seeks a vote of confidence, according to sources in the BJP.

Meanwhile, Devarahippargi MLA Somanagouda B Patil told reporters that the coalition leaders contacted him offering money and power for saving the government.

"However, I brought it to the notice of Yeddyurappa," he claimed.

There was some tension in the BJP camp after the Supreme Court directed Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to maintain status quo regarding the resignation and disqualification of 10 rebel legislators of the coalition government.

It is viewed in political circles that the coalition government has now time to persuade rebel MLAs to withdraw their resignations in order to save the government.

Yeddyurappa has reportedly told his MLAs that Kumaraswamy has begun his last game as he knows that he lacks numbers. Hence, party leaders should be cautious.

He convinced his legislators that the decision to seek a trust vote was a strategic move. Rumours were spread deliberately that the Coalition government had contacted a few BJP MLAs, besides persuading Ramalinga Reddy, Byrathi Basavaraj, Somashekhar and Muniratna, added the sources.

Yeddyurappa said that senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad attempted to persuade Ramalinga Reddy, but Reddy did not make specific promises.

It is said that R Roshan Baig may withdraw his resignation. He recently met Kumaraswamy and clarified that he would withdraw his resignation if charges against him in the IMA Ponzi scam were dropped. Kumaraswamy reportedly assured him that charges would be dropped.