B'luru-Bidar flight from December 1

Trujet will operate a direct flight to Bidar from Bengaluru beginning December 1. The airline will also operate flights on six new routes. With the introduction of new services, the Kempegowda International Airport will provide connectivity to 82 locations including 25 international destinations.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com

For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here