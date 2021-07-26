BS Yediyurappa's parting gift: Dearness allowance hike for staff

BSY's parting gift: Dearness allowance hike for staff

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 26 2021, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 19:02 ist
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa during a programme commemorating two years of the BJP government in Karnataka at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Monday, July 26, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka on Monday ordered a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees by 10.25 percentage points, a parting gift of sorts by B S Yediyurappa who resigned as chief minister the same day. 

With this, the DA of employees will be 21.50 per cent of their basic pay, according to an order issued by the Finance Department that Yediyurappa controlled.

The existing DA is 11.25 per cent of the basic pay. 

Also read: As B S Yediyurappa resigns, BJP to pick new CM keeping Lingayats' vote in mind

The decision follows a representation made to Yediyurappa by the Karnataka State Government Employees Association.

Earlier, it was supposed to be a hike of 11 percentage points.

The hike benefits as many as six lakh employees, aside from 4.5 lakh pensioners and 3 lakh staff employed with various Boards and Corporations.

 

