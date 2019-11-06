BSY, Deve Gowda dismiss claims on future alliance

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday sought to draw the curtains on speculations that their parties will join hands to form an alliance.

While Yediyurappa rubbished reports that he had spoken to Gowda over the phone, the former prime minister clarified that he was not planning any alliance with the saffron party.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa dismissed talks of a possible coalition with JD(S), despite reports that the Gowda-led party was warming up to the BJP to avoid mass defection of his legislators.

"There is no element of truth in these rumours," Yediyurappa said. "Gowda is a former PM and is capable of taking decisions regarding these issues," he said, adding that there was no proposal for coalition between the two parties.

Gowda also clarified his stand on possible coalition with the BJP - in case the saffron party does not win enough seats in the December 5 bypolls.

Irrespective of the mud-slinging by JD(S), BJP and Congress leaders, Gowda said that neither Yediyurappa nor Siddaramaiah were his enemies. "In politics, there are neither enemies nor friends. The political dynamics keep changing," he said.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa said the police sub-inspector at Yadgir had been transferred after Gowda threatened to stage a protest. The police officer was accused of assaulting a JD(S) worker, which has led to protests by the party workers.

Yediyurappa, during the day, also refused to respond to claims made by disqualified KR Pet MLA Narayana Gowda that the government had granted Rs 1,000 crore for the development of his constituency. He said he was not interested in talking about the disqualified MLAs.