BSY govt too will meet coalition fate, predicts Horatti

MLC Basavaraj Horatti predicted that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would also meet the same fate as that of the coalition government if the BJP high command refuses to give him a free hand to govern.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a Jagathika Lingayat Mahasabha event here on Sunday, Horatti said, “BJP high command has tied Yediyurappa in knots. In a bid to please leaders of all communities, Yediyurappa is planning to ‘create’ three to four deputy chief minister’s post. And the chief minister is expected to govern the state as per the wishes and fancies of high command. If this trend continues, then the BJP government in the state will soon collapse.”

The JD(S) leader also hit out at the coalition party leaders, especially the party supremo H D Deve Gowda and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who according to Horatti are speaking out of turn.

“Their outburst is damaging both the parties,” he said and added that co-ordination committee is still in existence and leaders from both the parties have to sit together and discuss the issues.

Horatti further said, “Siddaramaiah was not interested in extending support to the JD(S). He, however, succumbed to the pressure by Congress high command and agreed to a coalition government.”