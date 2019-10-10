Change in train SWR timings

The South Western Railway (SWR) has changed the arrival or departure time of several trains.

Accordingly, the Lalbagh Express (Train No 12608) will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 6:30 am.

The Mysuru-Chennai Central Express (Train No 12610) will depart KSR Bengaluru at 8 am.

Mysuru - Sainagar Shirdi Express (Train No 16217) will depart KSR Bengaluru – at 8.10 am from October 14.

The Dharmapuri DEMU Passenger (Train No 76553) will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 6.30 pm.

The Bangarpet MEMU (Train No 16522) will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 7.30 pm.

The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express (train no 17317) will depart from Hubballi at 3.30 pm.

Chandigarh – Yeshwantpur Sampark Kranti Express (Train No 22686) will arrive/depart Hubballi at 10.25 pm/10.40 pm from October 12.

Hazrat Nizamuddin – Yesvantpur Sampark Kranti Express (Train No 12630) will arrive/depart Hubballi at 10.25 pm/10:40 pm from October 11.

Pandharpur – Yeshwantpur Express (Train No 16542) will arrive/depart Hubballi – 10.25 pm/10.40 pm with effect from October 11.

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur) – KSR Bengaluru Express (Train No 16590) will arrive/depart Hubballi 10.35 pm/10.55 pm.

The Miraj – Hubballi Passenger (Train No 51419) will arrive Hubballi at 3.25 pm.

The Puducherry – Dadar Express (Train No 11006) will arrive/depart Hubballi – 3 pm/3.05 pm effect from October 13.

The Tirunelveli – Dadar Express (Train No 11022) will arrive/depart Hubballi – 3 pm/3.05 pm.

The Mysuru – Dadar Express (Train No 11036) will arrive/depart Hubballi – 3 pm/3.05 pm from October 13.

The Yesvantpur – Bikaner Express (Train No 16587) will arrive/depart Hubballi – 2.40 pm/2.50 pm from October 11.

The Hubballi – Solapur Daily Express (Train No 11424) will depart Hubballi at 2.45 pm.