Changes in train services in Bengaluru-Mangaluru route

To facilitate the work on clearing the infringement on track between Shirivagilu-Subramanya Road Railway station in Subramanya Road- Sakleshpur ghat section of Mysuru Division, the train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru is cancelled/partially cancelled/diverted on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Cancellation of trains

Train No.16575 Yasvantpur-Mangaluru Jn express journey commencing on Tuesday is cancelled.

.Train No 16585 Yasvantpur-Mangaluru Central journey commencing on Tuesday is cancelled. Train No.16576 Mangaluru Jn - Yasvantpur express Journey Commencing on Wednesday is cancelled.

Train No.16515 Yasvantpur- Karwar express journey commencing on Wednesday is cancelled.

Train No.16586 Mangaluru central -Yasvantpur express journey commencing on Wednesday is cancelled for want of rake.

Train No.16516 Karwar - Yasvantpur express journey commencing on Thursday is cancelled for want of rake.

Partially cancelled trains

Train No. 16523 KSR Bengaluru - Karwar express journey commencing on Tuesday is partially cancelled between Mangaluru and Karwar.

Train No 16514 Karwar - KSR Bengaluru journey commencing on Tuesday is partially cancelled between Karwar to Mangaluru.

Train No. 16513 KSR Bengaluru to Karwar express journey commencing on Wednesday is partially cancelled between Mangaluru to Karwar.

Train No.16524 Karwar- KSR Bengaluru express journey commencing on Thursday is partially cancelled between Karwar to Mangaluru.

Diversion of trains

Train No.16517/16523 KSR Bengaluru to Kannur/Karwar express journey is diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Salem, Palghat, Shoranur Instead of Mysuru, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subramanya Road.

Train No 16512/16514 Kannur/Karwar to KSR Bengaluru express journey commencing on Tuesday is diverted to run via Shoranur, Palghat, Salem, Jolarpettai Instead of Subramanya Road, Sakleshpur, Hassan, Shravanabelagola.

Train No 16511/16513 KSR Bengaluru to Kannur/ Karwar journey commencing on Wednesday is diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Salem, Palghat, Shoranur Instead of Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subramanya Road.

Train No.16512/16514 Kannur/Karwar to KSR Bengaluru express journey is diverted to run via Shoranur, Palghat, Salem, Jolarpettai Instead of Subramanya Road, Sakleshpur, Hassan, Shravanabelagola.