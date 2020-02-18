Chitradurga DC R Vinoth Priya escapes unhurt in accident

Deputy commissioner R Vinoth Priya and two others escaped unhurt in a collision between a car and a KSRTC bus near Chitrahalli in Holalkere taluk on Tuesday.

As the airbag in the car opened on time after the collision, the trio did not sustain injuries. A cattle was killed in the accident.

The deputy commissioner was on her way from Chitradurga to Holalkere when the accident occurred, said the police.

The bus driver lost control as the cattle suddenly entered the road that resulted in the collision. The DC's car was completely damaged in the accident, added the police.