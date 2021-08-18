Closure of Chamundeshwari Temple on Friday

Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple, atop the Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, will be closed on Friday, August 20 to check crowding, a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Even on other days, in view of the Covid crisis, the temple closes at 6 pm.

'Varamahalakshmi Vrata' is celebrated on the second Friday of Shravana month of the 'Chandramana' Hindu calendar. Shravana month started on August 9.

Besides, Friday is a government holiday on account of the last day of Muharram. In view of the festival and the holiday, people may visit places of worship and tourist places.

Therefore. Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham had issued a notification about the closure on August 12 itself. However, the regular rituals of the temple will be held by the priests and other staff of the temple.