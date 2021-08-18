Closure of Chamundeshwari Temple on Friday

Closure of Chamundeshwari Temple on Friday

Sathish Kumar T R
Sathish Kumar T R, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 18 2021, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 15:54 ist
Utsava murthy (procession idol) of Sri Chamundeshwari Devi, atop the Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru. Credit: DH File Photo

Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple, atop the Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, will be closed on Friday, August 20 to check crowding, a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Even on other days, in view of the Covid crisis, the temple closes at 6 pm.

'Varamahalakshmi Vrata' is celebrated on the second Friday of Shravana month of the 'Chandramana' Hindu calendar. Shravana month started on August 9. 

Besides, Friday is a government holiday on account of the last day of Muharram. In view of the festival and the holiday, people may visit places of worship and tourist places.  

Therefore. Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham had issued a notification about the closure on August 12 itself. However, the regular rituals of the temple will be held by the priests and other staff of the temple.

 

 

 

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chamundeshwari temple
Mysuru district
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

A break in an arm of the Milky Way galaxy discovered

A break in an arm of the Milky Way galaxy discovered

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Thousands flee Afghanistan as Taliban take control

Thousands flee Afghanistan as Taliban take control

Who created the renewable-energy miracle?

Who created the renewable-energy miracle?

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

DH Toon | Taliban send Afghanistan back to stone age

DH Toon | Taliban send Afghanistan back to stone age

The Lead: All Things Covid - Understanding Mucormycosis

The Lead: All Things Covid - Understanding Mucormycosis

After earthquake, storm and floods: No relief for Haiti

After earthquake, storm and floods: No relief for Haiti

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

 