CM annuls appointments to state-run bodies

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has put on hold all appointments made to various statutory boards, corporations, authorities and commissions.

The previous Congress-JD(S) coalition regime had made appointments to nearly 30 boards and corporations, which have now been annulled. Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar issued a note on Monday, stating that presidents, vice-presidents, directors and members appointed or nominated to all state-run bodies stood cancelled.

Yediyurappa has appointed retired IAS officer M Lakshminarayana as his advisor. Lakshminarayana, a 1987-batch officer, retired as an additional chief secretary. He had earlier served as Yediyurappa’s principal secretary.