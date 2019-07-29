CM annuls appointments to state-run bodies

CM annuls appointments to state-run bodies

Bharath R Joshi
Bharath R Joshi, DH News Service, Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 29 2019, 21:43pm ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2019, 22:00pm ist

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has put on hold all appointments made to various statutory boards, corporations, authorities and commissions. 

The previous Congress-JD(S) coalition regime had made appointments to nearly 30 boards and corporations, which have now been annulled.  Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar issued a note on Monday, stating that presidents, vice-presidents, directors and members appointed or nominated to all state-run bodies stood cancelled. 

Yediyurappa has appointed retired IAS officer M Lakshminarayana as his advisor. Lakshminarayana, a 1987-batch officer, retired as an additional chief secretary. He had earlier served as Yediyurappa’s principal secretary.

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa
annul
appointments
statutory boards
corporations
authorities and commissions.
Comments (+)
 