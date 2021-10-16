CM Bommai to decide on easing Covid-19 curbs in Karnataka in 2 days

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he will take a call on further relaxing the Covid-19-related restrictions in two days after consulting the experts soon, in view of a substantial drop in cases in the state.

Speaking to media persons in Honnali taluk on his arrival at the helipad to take part in village stay programme and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development works, he said the government would take a call on reopening of classes 1-5 soon.

"Though cases have come down, there is a need to discuss precautionary measures to be taken across the state and also in border areas to contain the spread of the virus with experts... We will take a call soon. "

On by-polls, he said former chief minister B S Yediyurappa would campaign in Hangal and Sindhagi assembly constituencies, two days each and he would take part in the roadshow a few days before the polls so that there is no confusion over his participation in the byelections campaign meetings.

He also exuded confidence that BJP would win both the seats.

