Comedian B Jaya passes away

Senior Kannada actor B Jaya passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The 76-year-old artiste was suffering from health issues after suffering a stroke about a month ago. Her last rites will be performed at Chamarajet here on Friday.

Born in Kollegal in 1945, Jaya ventured into the industry with 'Bhakta Prahlada' (1958). She acted in over 350 films, TV serials and plays.

One of the first comediennes of the Kannada film industry, Jaya shared the screen with veterans, including T N Narasimharaju, Dwarakish, Dr Rajkumar, Kalyan Kumar, Uday Kumar, Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh.

Jaya's last was 'Amma I Love You' (2018). She recently attended a shooting in a yet to be released Kannada film. She bagged the best state-level award for supporting role in the film 'Gowdru' (2004-05).

Kannada and Culture Minister Aravind Limbavali and Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy chairman Suneel Puranik have condoled her death.

