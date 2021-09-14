Committee to look into water release from Almatti

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Monday that the government would soon constitute a committee to look into water management in Almatti reservoir and to study the floods in the surrounding region.

The minister's response followed allegations by a few members in the Council about mismanagement of water release from the reservoir, resulting in heavy floods in Mudhol taluk and surrounding areas.

"The government will constitute a committee to look into the issue," Ashoka assured.

He said he would discuss the matter with the water resources minister and arrive at a permanent solution to the problem.

Raising the issue, R B Thimmapur said people in villages of Mudhol taluk were living in constant fear of the villages being flooded during the rainy season.

"This is because of the official mismanagement of water released from the Almatti reservoir," he said.