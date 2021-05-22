Complete lockdown of 2 days comes into effect in Belagavi

A complete lockdown of two days to prevent the spread of Covid-19 came into effect on Saturday. It will be in effect till 6 am on Monday and only emergency services like hospitals and medical shops will remain open.

The district has been recording a huge rise in new cases of Covid-19.

Police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that nobody ventures out and loiterers, who move around in the guise of getting medicine and essentials, will be prevented from doing so. Prominent roads and circles are manned by police and those out for emergency works have to provide details about the hospital or the medical store they are visiting.

Roads that used to witness people going out to get essentials like provisions, milk, and fruits are now empty. Only some who were on their way to hospitals and to buy medicines were seen in the morning.

