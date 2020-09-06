Concrete slabs of RTPS Unit III collapse, no casualties

A portion of concrete slab of Unit III of the Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) has collapsed. However, no casualties have been reported in the incident that came to light muchlater.

The concrete slabs of 45 metre, 80 metre and 200 metre of the 210 MW capacity Unit III have collapsed. The site has been cordoned off following the incident. Works are underway to fix the slabs, RTPS officials told reporters.

Power generation at all the RTPS units have been stopped due to low power demand. The KPCL will soon take up the modernisation of the 30-year-old Unit III at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

“Modernisation of RTPS Unit III will be entrusted to the BHEL engineers. A process has been set in motion to replace old equipment and machinery, RTPS Executive Director K Venkatachalapathy said.