Congress conspiring unrest in RR Nagar: Munirathna

Congress conspiring unrest in RR Nagar: BJP candidate Munirathna

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 21 2020, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2020, 02:22 ist
Representative image/Credit: DH File Image

Rajarajeshwarinagar BJP candidate Munirathna on Wednesday accused the Congress of “plotting to create disturbances” in the constituency ahead of the November 3 bypolls.

“They want to gain sympathy by creating a tense situation,” he said, speaking at an event held here Wednesday.

“BJP is looking for a peaceful election in the constituency. However, Congress has brought more than 4,000 people from outside to create unrest in RR Nagar, Munirathna alleged. “By doing such acts they want to depict BJP in bad light,” he added.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajarajeshwarinagar
BJP
Munirathna
Congress

What's Brewing

Durga Puja 2020: Covid-19 dampens Kolkata's spirit

Durga Puja 2020: Covid-19 dampens Kolkata's spirit

Will Pushpam Priya turn out to be Bihar's dark horse?

Will Pushpam Priya turn out to be Bihar's dark horse?

 