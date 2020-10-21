Congress conspiring unrest in RR Nagar: BJP candidate Munirathna

Rajarajeshwarinagar BJP candidate Munirathna on Wednesday accused the Congress of “plotting to create disturbances” in the constituency ahead of the November 3 bypolls.

“They want to gain sympathy by creating a tense situation,” he said, speaking at an event held here Wednesday.

“BJP is looking for a peaceful election in the constituency. However, Congress has brought more than 4,000 people from outside to create unrest in RR Nagar, Munirathna alleged. “By doing such acts they want to depict BJP in bad light,” he added.