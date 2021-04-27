Police come to rescue of pregnant woman in Mangaluru

Cops play role of a good Samaritan in shifting woman in labour pain to hospital

The timely help from police to the pregnant woman came in for praise from all quarters

Naina J A, DHNS , Mangaluru,
  • Apr 27 2021, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 09:47 ist
City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar felicitated ASI Harish and Constable Vijay Kumar, at City Police Commissioner's office on Monday. DH Photo

Mangaluru Rural ASI Harish and Constable Vijay Kumar patrolling the highway noticed a broken down car on the road.

On enquiry, police were told that Siddik of Guruvayanakere was shifting his wife Shahida Banu, who was suffering from labour pain, to a hospital in Mangaluru for delivery when the car refused to go further due to technical snag. The police without thinking twice shifted the pregnant woman in a police vehicle.

The timely help from police to the pregnant woman came in for praise from all quarters. Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar felicitating both ASI Harish and Constable Vijay Kumar said; “The police personnel helped the woman to reach AJ Hospital. The woman delivered a baby boy. Both the mother and baby are healthy.”

“I appreciate both the personnel for their timely help. If they had not shown the concern and lent a helping hand, then both the mother and her child would have been in trouble,” he said.

10 police test Covid-19 positive

Meanwhile, the Commissioner said that 10 police personnel in Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction had tested positive for covid-19. Of the 10, two are in hospital while the rest are in home isolation. “The condition of all the staff are stable. I have been calling and verifying their condition daily,” he said.

Mangaluru
pregnant woman
Karnataka
Police

